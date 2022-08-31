Superior’s Emma Raye Announces Commitment to Northwestern

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After announcing on August 16th, that she was decommitting from the University of Wisconsin. Superior softball standout Emma Raye knows where she’ll be heading next.

She’s going to be staying in the Big Ten as Raye committed to the University of Northwestern.

Raye is coming off a season in which she helped lead the Spartans to the State Tournament this past season, posting a .506 batting average with 24 RBI’s and six homeruns.

Raye still has one season left for Superior in the spring.