15,000 Nurses to Strike for Fair Contracts Starting September 12, 2022

MINNESOTA–Today the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced they will be going on strike. Nurses at 16 different hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Moose Lake will go on a three day strike starting on September 12th, 2022.

After spending over five months negotiating contracts with hospital executives to address the staffing shortage, the announcement comes after a vote was held last month to authorize a strike. Since that vote, nurses have met with hospital leaders to further what needs to be done to avoid a strike.

We spoke with the Vice President of MNA and he touches on nurses being open to creative solutions to the issue but feeling they’ve done all they can up to this point in the process.

Vice President of MNA, Chris Rubesch said, “This isn’t an action that we want to take but we also know that the system as it is can’t continue to safely function. We are not only nurses, we are also patients”, and “We are taking this action because we’ve been pushed here and we want to find a creative solution, but if that’s not possible we have to stand up for patients”.

The strike will become the largest private-sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history with 15,000 nurses involved.

