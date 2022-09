2nd Half Goal Propels Augsburg over UWS Women’s Soccer

Next up, UWS (0-1) will host Hamline on Sunday at 2 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s soccer team opened their season with a loss on Thursday, falling to Augsburg 2 to 1.

Mya Holmquist would have the lone goal for the Yellowjackets in the 1st half.

