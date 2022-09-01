A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival.

Here is a list of the events in order.

Thursday:

DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet

Mayor’s Opening Reception

Friday:

Drag Story Time

Youth Pride Dance at Life House

DSPride Happy Hour hosted by Lavender Magazine and Quorum

Party X

Flashback! At The Main

Saturday:

Duluth-Superior Pride Festival 2022

DSPride’s Superior Block Party

Duluth Flame’s Saturday PRIDE Drag Show

Sunday:

DSPride Interfaith Worship Service

Pride Parade

DSPride Family Gathering – Potluck

Foo Foo Choo Choo & Preboarding Party

Annual Drag Show at The Main

Monday:

DSPride Silent Auction 2022

Duluth Flame’s All Ages PRIDE Drag Show

For more information on times and where the events are occurring, go to the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival website.