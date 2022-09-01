A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival.
Here is a list of the events in order.
Thursday:
- DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet
- Mayor’s Opening Reception
Friday:
- Drag Story Time
- Youth Pride Dance at Life House
- DSPride Happy Hour hosted by Lavender Magazine and Quorum
- Party X
- Flashback! At The Main
Saturday:
- Duluth-Superior Pride Festival 2022
- DSPride’s Superior Block Party
- Duluth Flame’s Saturday PRIDE Drag Show
Sunday:
- DSPride Interfaith Worship Service
- Pride Parade
- DSPride Family Gathering – Potluck
- Foo Foo Choo Choo & Preboarding Party
- Annual Drag Show at The Main
Monday:
- DSPride Silent Auction 2022
- Duluth Flame’s All Ages PRIDE Drag Show
For more information on times and where the events are occurring, go to the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival website.