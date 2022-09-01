A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events

Emma Propp,

Virtual Pride

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival.

Here is a list of the events in order.

Thursday:

  • DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet
  • Mayor’s Opening Reception

Friday:

  • Drag Story Time
  • Youth Pride Dance at Life House
  • DSPride Happy Hour hosted by Lavender Magazine and Quorum
  • Party X
  • Flashback! At The Main

Saturday:

  • Duluth-Superior Pride Festival 2022
  • DSPride’s Superior Block Party
  • Duluth Flame’s Saturday PRIDE Drag Show

Sunday:

  • DSPride Interfaith Worship Service
  • Pride Parade
  • DSPride Family Gathering – Potluck
  • Foo Foo Choo Choo & Preboarding Party
  • Annual Drag Show at The Main

Monday:

  • DSPride Silent Auction 2022
  • Duluth Flame’s All Ages PRIDE Drag Show

For more information on times and where the events are occurring, go to the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival website.

