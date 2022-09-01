Cheers to Chester

DULUTH, Minn.– Bent Paddle and Ski Hut teamed up Thursday night for the “Cheers to Chester” fundraising event supporting Chester bowl.

Ski Hut has been a longtime support of Chester Bowl and donated 30 thousand dollars to the cause, adding to the total of what’s being raised this evening. The funds will be used to continue programming at the ski hill, along with infrastructure development and more.

“We’ve found that almost everyone has a Chester Bowl story whether it’s the time they hiked their dog on the trails, whether it’s learning to ski or snowboard, and there’s a lot of love for us in the community,” Chester Bowl director, Dave Schaeffer, said. “We see that with events like this with businesses supporting us and making sure that the sources we provide are there for generations to come.”

The event featured live music, food, drinks, and a raffle for an e-bike. There were also strider bike demos with areas for kids to practice.