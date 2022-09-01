Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in process at a business on West Superior Street.

When police arrived, witnesses told them they saw a man break a window with a crowbar and steal items from the display.

Officers then saw a man matching the description walking nearby and arrested him without incident, according to a press release.

Police say the 36 year-old was taken to the St. Louis County Jail on 3rd Degree Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

The stolen items were returned back to the business.