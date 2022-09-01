Graetz’s Three TD’s Leads Bulldogs Over Mustangs 31-21

UMD (1-0) will next play at Minnesota State on September 10th. Kick-off is at 6 PM.

DULUTH, Min.- The UMD football team started their season on Thursday with a win as they took down Southwest Minnesota State 31 to 21.

Logan Graetz would come in for an injured Garrett Olson at quarterback and lead the team with three touchdown passes.

Each passing touchdown was to a different Bulldog receiver.

Byron Bynum would have the lone score on the ground.

