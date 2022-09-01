Hawks Best Rebels in Season Opener

The Hawks will hit the road next Friday September 7 to take on Grand Rapids, while the Rebels take on International Falls away.

WILLOW RIVER, Minn.- Minnesota prep football began Thursday night with a long-time rivalry between Moose Lake-Willow River and Hermantown. These teams are 4-4 in the match-ups since 2013, with Moose Lake-Willow River winning the last two.

The Hawks weren’t going down without a fight to kick off this year. Hermantown wins its season opener 31-14.

