Lake Superior Art Glass Offers Specific Classes Just for Kids

DULUTH, Minn.–Lake Superior Art Glass is offering a class for its younger creators.

Their mission focuses on using their products to educate the general public about glass blowing. With the kids going back to school, this is a great way to continue learning in ways outside of the classroom. Kids can sign up to learn the ins and outs of glass blowing.

Their main role in the process will be designing a jewelry pendant. The kids are responsible for the shape and color of the pendent, then are paired up with an instructor who will do the actual glass blowing.

General Manager, Amber Nichols, said, “We have structure all our classes around the fact that a beginner can take it. So you’re gonna come in, you’re gonna get instructions, you’re gonna watch a demo. The instructors are right there with you if you run into any problems, or are concerned or nervous. We walk you through everything”.

Once the instructor completes the glass blowing, the designer can pick up their completed masterpiece the following day. This time of year they have a more festive class centered around creating a glass pumpkin.

If you’d like to sign your kid up for a class, you can call Lake Superior Art Glass, visit their website, or just stop by their Canal Park location.