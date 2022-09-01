Minnesota Nurses Association Announces Historic Strike Of 15K Nurses

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days.

The nurses will strike for three days at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses’ strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.

Negotiations have been taking place since March without reaching a resolution. The nurses’ union has been asking for a solution to short staffing and retention issues, and an annual salary increase of more than 4%.

The union in mid-August voted to authorize a strike. And on Thursday, union officials announced their intent to strike.