Proctor Girls Soccer Outlasts Hermantown

The Hawks will be back in action next Tuesday, September 6 on the road against Princeton. The Rails will also play Tuesday at home against Cloquet.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Proctor and Hermantown girls soccer faced off in a conference match on Thursday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

The Rails got one early in the first half, then again in the first few minutes coming out of the half. That would be all Proctor needed to get the 2-1 win over Hermantown.

The Hawks will be back in action next Tuesday, September 6 on the road against Princeton. The Rails will also play Tuesday at home against Cloquet.