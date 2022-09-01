Stepping On Up Opening a New Overnight Space

DULUTH, Minn.– Stepping On Up is partnering with CHUM to open a new overnight space soon for those who may be living in their car.

Stepping On Up is planning to open a Safe Bay. A space that will provide those living in a vehicle a secure place to sleep and access to a bathroom. It will also have as support networks to connect people experiencing homelessness to outreach programs.

Stepping on up says that this is just phase one and they hope to do more in the future.

“It’s not ideal, it’s not what we want for out friends, and relatives, and neighbors who are experiencing homelessness to have only the option of living outside, but it’s a first step,” Stepping On Up project organizer, Joel Kilgour, said. “To connect to resources, to be able to go to the bathroom, to be able to shower, to have some kind of stability and sense of security.”

Stepping on up is hoping to open up the space once they hire enough staff.

If you or a friend are interested in working at Safe Bay, you can apply through their website.