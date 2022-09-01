Superior School District Welcomes Students Back to School

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The halls were full at Great Lake Elementary School today. Kids and staff were all excited to get back to what they’ve been missing for a couple years–mainly a sense of things being back to normal after the heavy disruption of COVID.

Great Lake Principal Ryan Haroldson said, “It feels normal. As I was walking through classrooms this morning, the kids seemed like they were ready for school again. I mean last year we were coming off kids who were completely virtual. We had some quarantines and things just were not in a real good routine. It is absolutely normal. You walk through those classrooms, those kids are coming off a normal summer, and they’re primed to have a great school year”.

Haroldson said the kids did have a chance to meet their teachers at an open house before the big first day. While the kids were getting ready buying new backpacks and supplies, their teachers were getting ready themselves.

“Of coarse teachers meet for about three days to make sure everything is tied down with curriculum and such. The most important thing I think is teaching the routines and procedures and such, so we have a safe and effectively functioning building. Right now we are spending a lot of time going through routines and procedures, like on the playground, how we handle ourselves in the classroom. Our focus at Great Lakes is work, respect, belongs. We’re really starting to work to build that character and get the routines in place” said Haroldson.