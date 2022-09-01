Teachers Prepare their Classrooms for Students to Return

DULUTH, Minn, — Teachers are prepping their classrooms and patiently waiting for the school year to start, including those at Lester Park Elementary.

Kindergarten teacher, Sara Hill’s classroom is vibrant and splashed with colors of the rainbow.

Anticipation is creeping in, but Hill says all of the work spent prepping will be worth it when the students arrive.

“I think education is a calling. Everyday when I wake up in the morning, that’s what drives me. Knowing that I may not be able to fix everything, but I can make a difference in the life of a child and make a difference for them and help them to see their potential,” said Hill.

Lester Park has four kindergarten classes with 27 students in each.

Hill says updated technology, like “smart boards,” are of great help when instructing the large crew.

They’re not just learning about math and reading — the Duluth School District also has a program that focuses on mental health.

“We implemented a new program last year called second step. It’s a social/emotional learning program and it is 20 lessons of the most important skills that children need to know, to have there social/emotional needs met.”

While teachers receive funding for textbooks and other material, they buy some supplies out of their own pocket.

Hill thanks local support, donations, and grants for helping to bridge the gap.

“I’ve been really lucky to be the recipient of several Duluth/Superior Community Foundation Grants. They’ve been able to help put materials in my classroom that I wouldn’t otherwise get to have. Whether it’s a take-home reading program or take-home math activities.”

The kids will get a chance to see all of the décor and materials at their individual meet and greets early next week.

Duluth public schools officially start up Tuesday and kindergarteners will be in the classroom on Thursday.