Coaches Corner: Mike Heffernan

The Saints open their season up on Saturday as they take on Sewanee.

DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with the head football coach at St. Scholastica Mike Heffernan.

Heffernan talks about the matchup as well as all the challenges the team has faced the last three seasons.