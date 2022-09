Denfeld Boys Soccer Settles for 0-0 Draw with Delano

Denfeld (3-1-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on September 8th.

DULUTH, Min.- The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team and Delano would battle for two overtime periods on Friday, but ultimately settle for the 0-0 draw.

Camden Rask would lead the Hunters in net, picking up his 3rd shutout.

Denfeld (3-1-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on September 8th.