Duluth’s Warrior Brewing Releases New Bourbon Ale

DULUTH, Minn. — The veteran owned Warrior Brewing Company is putting out a new brew that highlights one specific community partnership.

Them and Strong Compass have come together to create a Bourbon Barrel Ale.

Their mission is to brew beer with different veterans, law enforcement, and emergency services.

Being veteran owned and operated, partnering with Strong Compass was a no brainer. They’re an organization that connects veterans with the tools to be successful in their community after serving their country.

Over the past year Warrior Brewing has been working with veterans from Strong Compass to help brew, bottle, and box up the beer.

Brewer, John Moder said, “The taste itself is going to be oak notes, a little bit of bourbon, but the big word that I would use with it, and if you’re a bourbon person you’re probably going to cringe when I say this, but it’s smooth. We’re going to bottle some more up here coming and when it’s gone it’s gone. It’s something that’s very craft, very collectable, and a piece of history we’ll call it.”

The Strong Compass Ale is a limited edition brew that is only available while supplies last. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll find it at Warrior Brewing Company’s location in West Duluth.