Glensheen’s Formal Garden Reopens Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s formal garden officially reopened on Friday after a year of reconstruction and restoration.

With the support from legislators and construction staff, Glensheen was able to use part of a 4 million dollar bonding proposal to do a complete teardown and rebuild. They brought the planting plan back to what they call the period of significance. The public, along with the wildlife,

are ready to stroll through the garden once again.

“So the planting plan that you see here is the 1907 planting plan. Which is much earlier than what most folks today are used to seeing,” Glensheen’s director, Dustin Heckman, said. “So we are really excited to be able to bring this part of the estate back to that original plan.”

You can walk through the formal garden this Labor Day weekend…as they will have extended hours on Saturday and Sunday.