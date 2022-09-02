Photojournalist – Part Time

This position is the perfect way to get your start in video photography at a television station. The job works great for those in school and looking for part-time work, or if you are looking for a second career.

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is seeking a Part Time Photojournalist.

We are looking for someone with a good eye, who wants to develop their love of still-photography or videography into a career. Helpful to be experienced in shooting and editing non-linear formats. Should enjoy being out in the community and bringing those images and stories back to the newsroom.

This position can definitely lead to opportunities in all aspects of our broadcast and online news programming: writing, reporting, producing and in the production control room. It is an exciting job and can involve working under tight deadlines.

Should be available to work various shifts, but we can work around your school or other job schedule.

Please send an online link to your work samples, resume and cover letter to: sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv.

EOE FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC