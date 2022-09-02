Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Menomonie All Pick Up Wins

CLOQUET, Min.- It was opening week for prep football teams in Minnesota and in Wisconsin it was Week 3.

Here’s a look at some of the scores:

Proctor 0, Cloquet 57. FINAL

Esko 53, Duluth Denfeld 0. FINAL

Menomonie 41, Superior 7. FINAL

Northwestern 46, Spooner 0. FINAL

North Central 36, Cromwell-Wright 6. FINAL

Barnum 6, Two Harbors 28. FINAL

Cook County 38, McGregor 8. FINAL

Barron 12, Cameron 46. FINAL

Antigo 0, Hayward 36. FINAL

Grand Rapids 26, Mora 20. FINAL