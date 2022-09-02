Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Menomonie All Pick Up Wins
It was opening week for prep football teams in Minnesota and in Wisconsin it was Week 3.
CLOQUET, Min.- It was opening week for prep football teams in Minnesota and in Wisconsin it was Week 3.
Here’s a look at some of the scores:
Proctor 0, Cloquet 57. FINAL
Esko 53, Duluth Denfeld 0. FINAL
Menomonie 41, Superior 7. FINAL
Northwestern 46, Spooner 0. FINAL
North Central 36, Cromwell-Wright 6. FINAL
Barnum 6, Two Harbors 28. FINAL
Cook County 38, McGregor 8. FINAL
Barron 12, Cameron 46. FINAL
Antigo 0, Hayward 36. FINAL
Grand Rapids 26, Mora 20. FINAL