Superior Ballroom Transitions to Event Center

DULUTH, MN – Superior Ballroom Dance Studio held an open house on Thursday to announce the grand opening as an event center.

They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary by making their 2000 square foot ballroom available to more people as an event venue. After purchasing the building in 2018, the owner has invested in updating Norway Hall and is proud of what it has become.

“It has been, just an amazing, amazing journey and I’m so happy with where the ballroom community is, and I feel like this is the new venture and it’s such a beautiful space that so many people don’t know about. It’s time to share it with events and then also with other teachers, or educators, or people that want to grow their business as well,” said owner Andrea Kuzel.

In addition to the ballroom floor, the venue also has a kitchen available if needed for your event. For more information you can visit them at superiorballroom.com.