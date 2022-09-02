Update on the Chisholm Officer-Involved Shooting Resulting in Death

CHISHOLM, Minn. — Update on the April 2022 officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chisholm and resulted in the death of Michael David Johnson.

On April 20th, law enforcement officers had shown up at a house in Chisholm, trying to arrest Michael David Johnson on stalking charges in another county.

Investigators said that when efforts to communicate with Johnson were unsuccessful, they entered the front door with an officer and a police dog.

The County Attorney’s report said Johnson started coming down from the upstairs holding a knife and a gas tank.

The report said he ignored warnings to stop, and that an officer fired two “less lethal” rounds, one hitting him in the pelvis.

According to the report, Johnson continued down the stairs and out the front door where he threw the gas tank at another officer, and had a knife in each hand.

The report said Johnson continued to advance at officers, and he was shot four more times in the torso.

Officers began life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

The evidence used by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in this case included body camera and squad car video footage, law enforcement reports, and medical examiner reports.

After analyzing the evidence and the law, the County Attorney’s Office concluded:

The evidence is sufficient to establish that an objectively reasonable officer in their positions would believe there was a threat of death or great bodily harm and the evidence is sufficient to establish that the officers’ actions were reasonable.