Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said.

Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival.

For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed her how accepted she was into the LGBTQ+ community and made her feel proud to be a part of it.

“It makes me feel very emotional,” Langer said. “Like it’s very heartwarming to see all the people celebrate themselves in a very open and like not scared or anything. You know, it’s very empowering.”

There were food trucks, informational booths, vendors, and fun activities for families.

For some, this event showed them that they are not alone and should always feel confident in who they are.

“I’ve never experienced this before,” Taylor Grosst, who was celebrating her first year at Pride, said. “This is my first time so I feel wonderful, I feel loved, and everyone is dancing, complimenting each other. I just feel so confident here and I wish I had that more often.”

Taylor Grosst says the event was full of good vibes and that seeing this many people come out to support meant a lot to her.

“Just seeing children and younger people here, I wish I would have been able to have this sort of experience when I was younger too,” Grosst said. “It was just amazing to see how many people are here.”

Pride festival isn’t over yet. On Sunday there will be a Pride Parade over on Tower Avenue in Superior.