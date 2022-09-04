Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches.

The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended.

The fire department urges people to stay out of the water, no matter how strong of a swimmer someone may be.

The red flags are up at the South Pier, Lafayette Park, the 12 Street beach, and two spots at the Park Point beach.

You can find the latest on current rip current warnings at www.parkpointbeach.org/