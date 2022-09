St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Team Earns First Victory

CSS will be back in action on Tuesday, September 6 on the road against UW-Eau Claire.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team got their first win of the season (2-1) on Sunday over Northland College.

Keegan Chastey got the Saints on the board at the 30-minute mark, followed by an insurance goal at the 66-minute mark by Andres Gradilla.

