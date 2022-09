UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Settles for Scoreless Draw

UWS will host UW-Stout Tuesday, September 4 beginning at 4 P.M.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s soccer team had their second regular season game Sunday at home against Hamline.

A close battle that ended 0-0. UWS’ goal keeper Jenna Lang was able to keep Hamline out of the net. The Pipers finished the game with five shots on goal, while the Yellowjackets had four.

