STURGEON LAKE, Minn. — The 2nd Annual “Ride for Cameron” fundraiser took place this weekend raising about $1,000 for Life Source.

A group all terrain vehicle ride took place in Sturgeon Lake to celebrate the life of a young boy named Cameron.

The fundraiser is in honor of the 3 1/2 year-old boy who had a love of riding four wheelers and side by sides. He passed away unexpectedly 2 years ago.

The young boy’s family hopes to hold this fundraiser every Labor Day weekend to remember the boy and donate money to Life Source.

Life Source gave the family 2 extra days with Cameron and saved 2 kids’ lives.

The event took place on Sunday with about thirty people riding at Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill.