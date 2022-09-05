Families Enjoy Last Bit of Summer Before School Year is in Full Swing

DULUTH, Minn.–Tomorrow is an exciting day for any Duluth school student as they begin classes for the fall.

Get your backpacks zipped and filled with supplies to ensure a successful first day back. The last day of summer vacation landed on a holiday this year.

Canal Park was filled with families soaking up the sunshine while they can, and maybe even checking off a few thing from their summer bucket lists.

We caught up with the Brueske family from Hudsoin, Wisconsin had already plunged into the new school year, but they decided to head north and take one more swing at a fleeting summer.

The mother of the family, Ryan Brueske, said,

“So we had a last minute idea to come up here and spend some time with the family because we all have the weekend off. And it was my birthday and we went to Jay Cooke State Park. Today we wanted to check out the lighthouse and the big boats. So it was just a nice way to get away from everything back home for a couple days and then enjoy the weekend”.

Of course, all good things like summer and holiday weekends must come to an end. But then new good things can begin, like the school year. And while the kids are ready for it, Mom and Dad say they are ready for it too.

“It’s good for them to get back to the routine of education, meet their friends and teachers, and back to a routine, back to work. And it’s great for us because the kids have something to do during the day, and we don’t have to manage every minute of their time” said Brueske.

While Wisconsin schools got started last week, tonight is “School Eve” for most Minnesota schools and families.