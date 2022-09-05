Hundreds of People Come out to Celebrate at the Pride Parade

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Hundreds of people lined Tower Avenue in Superior for the annual Duluth-Superior Pride Parade.

Groups and organizations marched in solidarity on Sunday alongside the LGBTQ+ community. Showing their support by waving flags, dancing, and giving everyone a chance to show off their individuality however they see fit.

“It just feels super safe, really great energy,” Byron Klimek, who is attending this years Pride Parade for the first time, said. “I just love being around so many people that are obviously supportive, and apart of the community, and it’s really cool that we have something like this in the Twin Ports going on.”

More pride events, like the Duluth-Superior Pride Silent Auction, will be happening throughout the day on Labor Day.