Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday.

For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.

Marcus Theatre employees were happy to see the joy on everyone’s face as the opening credits began to roll.

“People haven’t been here in awhile and the few people that have maybe saw a movie or two,” Marcus Duluth Cinema General Manager, Shawn Fennessey, said. “We really want to showcase that we are back, and ready, and willing to serve everybody, and we have good movies playing, and this is the perfect chance to do it on Labor Day weekend. Check out a movie for 3 dollars, why not.”

The Marcus Duluth Cinema is now offering a new Sunday passport program. For 20 dollars you can watch up to four movies on Sundays for five dollars a piece.