Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!

Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.

They’ve successfully mimicked the State Fair’s cheese curd recipe while also frying pickles, donuts, and tacos; plus mac and cheese bites.

General Manager, Larissa Thompson, said, “We introduced a new menu. We’ve always had State Fair recipe cheese curds on our menu and they were so popular so we added some new fried foods. We thought we’d kind of put together some new items that are currently on our menu and advertise them for the State Fair”, “people don’t have to travel two hours to get them and they can have them here anytime”.

Mckenzie’s is located in Hermantown and the owners have decided to share these seasonal favorites permanently with customers by adding it to their bar and grill menu.