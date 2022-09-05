The 31st Great Northern Classic Rodeo Comes to a Close

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The people of Superior were saddling up for the last day of the 31st annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo.

This year rounded up hundreds of people who wanted got a taste of what it meant to be a cowgirl or boy. The GNC Rodeo brought in three full days of events like bull riding, mutton bustin’, and calf chasing.

Organizers and volunteers had smiles on their faces as they watched the crowds cheer. Happy to see the city of Superior come out and support their traditions.

“I think part of it is the fact that we are a local rodeo and I mean who doesn’t want to come and watch people ride broncos, and bulls, and chase cans,” The 2022 Great Northern Classic Rodeo Queen, Nova Nordrum, said.

The rodeo will be making its return next year and the board for this event say they couldn’t have done it without the help from the volunteers.