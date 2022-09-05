“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO.

This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior up close. The space has been a part of the brewery scene for over 100 years and was originally housing those that worked with the Northern Brewing Company back in 1912.

Earth Rider staff wanted to mimic the history of the space and make sure it’s still very much a part of the brewing community.

Event and Marketing Manager, Heidi Lord, said, “There’s just so much to offer when you’re just staying here right no the grounds, there’s music, there’s direct access to the beer. There’s access to all of Tower Avenue which is a really cool spot here in Superior and of course everything that the north shore has to provide”.

You can rent out the space referred to as “The Cedar House” on VRBO just in time for next weekend’s Earth Rider Fest.

Those renting will have a front row seat to musical guests, free tickets to Earth Rider’s festivities, and a six pack ready in the fridge.