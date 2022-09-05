‘Water is Life’ Festival Makes its Way to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn.– “We wanted to have just a full throated, full hearted celebration of clean water, sustainability, and looking towards caring for our planet for future generations,” artistic director and performer at the ‘Water is Life Festival’, David Huckfelt, said.

Northlanders made their way back to Bayfront for the ‘Water is Life’ festival hosted by Honor the Earth. Celebrating all that the Earth has to offer and speaking up against things they say are destroying the land right on the shores of Lake Superior.

“We wanted to draw attention to the water, we wanted to pray for the water, and we wanted to point out that there’s some really big threats to our water,” Honor the Earth’s executive director, Winona LaDuke, said. “So we are here to talk about things that we should not do anymore, and things that we should do like protect our water.”

Indigenous and non-indigenous musicians, as well as artists and environmental activists took to the stage. Using their voices to rally people together and take a stand for the Earth’s water.

“We all have to protect the water because there’s not something new. This is what we have,” LaDuke said. “So music is a bridge between all kinds of people and so we are letting the musicians help us bridge this beautiful connection what we have.”

Organizers say that they will continue to fight and work together to protect the Earth’s resources for the next generations to come.

“There’s a way to be on the planet that is a step light approach and to lend our support at this time, it just feels critical,” Huckfelt said.

100% of the proceeds from the festival will go right to Honor the Earth to help in their fight for Minnesota’s environment and water.