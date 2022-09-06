All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors.

This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.

Peter Szornak, who defines himself as a queer parent, says the event is all about spreading love and respect through the community.

“This group of people, they do not care who you are, what you look like, how you identify. It’s all about love, it’s all about friendship and family,” Peter Szornak says.

“It is so important to me that we do this because there’s so many kids who need to see that members of the queer community, whatever shape or form that takes are able to thrive and be happy and show love and support and respect and this is such a joyful event,” Duluth Flame Night Club General Manager, Nicole says.

Across the street, protestors stood with signs disagreeing with the show.

Those protesting argue that children should not be subjected to such values.

“Nothing wrong with making your own choices but I just think bringing your kids into it is wrong. A lot of this seems very decisive too. You’ve got people out here with pro choice stuff and I don’t know, it just seems to be a bad mix of values and we can have our disagreements but, where I draw the line is bringing kids into it,” Protestor, Victore Ironcroft says.

The Drag show was a dry event that featured kiddie cocktails and refreshments, as well as an ASL interpreter.