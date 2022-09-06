City: Duluth’s Tourism Tax Revenue Up ‘Significantly’

DULUTH, Minn. — New financial numbers show Duluth’s tourism tax revenue is up “significantly” so far this year compared to 2021, according to the city’s Treasury Division.

The city’s hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes through July are ahead nearly a $1 million compared to 2021 at $7,322,291.

As for the month of July alone, total tourism tax revenue is up 0.8 percent at $1,625,067, but that’s up 16.3 percent from what the city budgeted for July of 2022.