Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park.

Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a jam.

The free Fireside Jam is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A campfire will be lit and music will be played from:

Jacob and Owen of New Salty Dog

Nate Weiler

Collen Myhre (Boss Mama)

SonofMel

Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo