Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8

Superior Porchfest Hosts 'Fireside Jam' Sept. 8

Dan Hanger,

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park.

Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a jam.

The free Fireside Jam is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.   A campfire will be lit and music will be played from:

🎶Jacob and Owen of New Salty Dog
🎶Nate Weiler
🎶Collen Myhre (Boss Mama)
🎶SonofMel
🎶Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo
🎶Danny Frank

