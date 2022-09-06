Dangers of Back-to-School Posts on Social Media

DULUTH, Minn. — Posting back-to-school photos is a tradition for many parents, but the harmless act can have harmful results if too much information is shared.

The Duluth Police Department is reminding parents to be cautious with what they post online.

It can be common to upload a first day of school picture with your child’s name, age, and fun facts.

DPD says to leave out your child’s physical description, address, and their school and teacher’s name. Simply put, leave out the personal stuff.

Sergeant Mike Jambor says its important to keep this is mind, as one post on social media could reach the wrong person.

“Facebook posts or social media posts are great, but be cognizant of the fact that it shares a lot of information to a lot of people. if you have family members or close friends that you want to share information with on a more personal level, I would suggest texts messages or something a little bit more private,” said Jambor.

Sergeant Jambor also said to check you Facebook settings, so that you know exactly who is seeing your posts.