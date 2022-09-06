Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming.

Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.

Assistant Manager, Alicia Watts, said, “It’s learning a new skill, getting people outside enjoying our park spaces that we have so much of in the amazing park land in Duluth,” “Really any age you can find something to do outside or in one of our parks spaces in Duluth”.

You can pick up a hard copy of the fall program guide at the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department located in City Hall. There’s also an electronic copy people can access. Be sure to pay attention to the Parks and Rec. Facebook page for posts regarding event details.