Florida Woman Dies After ATV Crash

OUTING, Minn. — A 56 year-old woman from Florida died after an ATV crash on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of an off-road vehicle crash on the Emily-Outing “B” Trail in Outing, Minnesota at 3:11 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene they found that a group of ATV riders travelling for the day, found a 2015 Polaris Ranger side-by-side partially rolled over on the trail.

The driver from Fort Meyers, Florida was trapped inside.

Law enforcement says the group of riders performed life-saving efforts along with EMS personnel, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.