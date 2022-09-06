Free Access to Twin Port YMCA’s for Welcome Week

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve ever thought about getting a membership at the YMCA, now is the time to try before you buy.

It’s Welcome Week at the Twin Port YMCA locations.

In other words, you can try out the facilities for free.

Group classes, the fitness room, gymnasium, and pool are all open to the public.

The Hermantown and Duluth YMCA’s are free-access through Sunday.

“Typically, because it is a free week, we see a pretty big influx in numbers of people trying out the Y. Some folks come in just to try us for the day, and some people decide, you know what, this is a good fit. I need to make a commitment to my health and my new lifestyle. So that’s when they decide to join the Y,” said Branch Director, Emily Ranta.

Ranta went on to say, “We are waiving join fee’s all week, so it’s a nice time to join in terms of saving some money as well.”

You can visit the YMCA in Superior for free until Friday, and the Hermantown and Duluth YMCA’s are free-access through Sunday.