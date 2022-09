Prep Soccer: Rice Lake & Superior Boys Battle to 1-1 Draw

The Spartans (2-1-1) will next be in action on Thursday at Proctor.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Rice Lake and Superior would both find the back of the net on Tuesday night. However, they would settle for the 1 to 1 tie.

