Superior Labor Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It was more than Labor Day for Superior, as Fourth of July festivities postponed due to that holiday’s weather were brought back to Barkers Island Monday.

Along with the car and motorcycle show and fireworks, Superior decided to extend pride weekend by adding a family-friendly drag show to the roster. Organizers say the show is put on the create visibility for all communities and featured performances from Tank Top Off and the Original Eve.

“It’s insane to see the support that we have because sometimes we don’t always feel it. So, to look out and see a sea of faces and it’s every race, every gender, every identity all in one place having a good time. It’s great,” Barkers Island Drag Show Director, Dominic Chilko says.

Organizers hope to keep this event a running tradition for years to come.