UMD Football Aims to Clean Up Mistakes Before 1st Road Contest

Kick-off against the Mavericks is set for 6 pm on Saturday.

DULUTH, Min.- The UMD football team started the year any team would want to start the year. And that’s with a win as they picked up the 10 point victory over Southwest Minnesota State.

But that win didn’t come without a little bit of drama. The Bulldogs would bring in backup quarterback Logan Graetz after their starter Garrett Olson went down with an injury.

They also saw a 14 point lead go away in the 3rd quarter before UMD would go on a 10-0 run to eventually grab hold of the game.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says the team needs to clean up some of those mistakes as they prepare for their first road game in Mankato.

“I think you look at that game and some of the holding penalties, offside penalties that we made in the redzone of Southwest. A lot of times we got stopped because we were off schedule. Defensively we need to tackle better and those are things through fall camp that we’re not able to do a lot of live hitting. But when you get into a game like atmosphere against a good tailback, he made us missed a couple times and we paid for it. So we have to clean up tackling, we have to better smarter offensively and not have as many penalties and play a clean football game this weekend,” said Wiese.

