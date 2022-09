UMD Reverts Back to Old Champ After Public Outcry

After numerous complaints from the public, they decided to make the change back.

DULUTH, Min.- UMD will be reverting back to their old Champ costume, the school announced on Tuesday.

The costume will only be in use for one more year though. As they will go back to the drawing board to make another new Champ for next season.