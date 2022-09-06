UMD Volleyball Hoping to Continue Stellar Offensive Play into Conference Matchups

UMD opens up their conference slate this weekend when they head to North Dakota to face Minot State and UMary.

DULUTH, Min.- UMD volleyball is moving up in the latest AVCA poll. And rightfully so, as the Bulldogs added four wins over the weekend at the University of Indianapolis invitational.

The Bulldogs are up to number 14, after previously being in the number 21 spot a week ago.

In each one of UMD’s contests over the weekend, the Bulldogs had at least three players that were in the double digits for kills. And sometimes they had as much as five players in the double digits.

Head Coach Jim Boos commented on his team’s stellar offensively play and how it could lead to mismatches against other teams.

“Between the two middles and Sam on the right side, who’s really a middle that’s serving on the right side. It’s a huge part of why we’re winning, the balance if you look across the board, the number of kills, the number of attempts that our offense has is about as balanced as we have been. Probably since 2014 and that’s really where we want to live, that’s what we want to be about. We want to make sure there’s no prediction or predictability to what we do offensively,” said Boos.

UMD opens up their conference slate this weekend when they head to North Dakota to face Minot State and UMary.