West Duluth Super One Liquor Craft Beer Festival

Wednesday, Super One Liquor in West Duluth will be hosting their first ever Craft Beer Festival.

There will be around 20 venders in attendance, serving hundreds of samples of craft beer, ciders, and seltzers. The fest will also have food samples and prizes like guitars, grills, and bikes.

Former Minnesota Vikings player Chad Greenway will also be in attendance representing his new Gray Duck products.

“It’s just a great way to sample out items, bring the community together, get a chance to meet a lot of people maybe you wouldn’t get a chance to meet, and we’re excited to have Chad Greenway. We’ve been planning this for months now and finally to be able to do this, now that we’re getting back to somewhat normal is a great thing,” Super One Liquor Festival Coordinator, Jerry Granmo says.

Greenway will be signing autographs from 4 to 5 PM and the festival itself will run from 4 to 7 PM.