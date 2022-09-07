Duluth Middle School Students Return to Class

DULUTH, Minn. – It was the first day back to class for Duluth middle school students.

Over at Lincoln Park Middle School, students were able to gather for grade level assemblies again with COVID restrictions being lifted. On the first day back, students were taught building wide expectations and given support from teachers.

“Everyday as a teacher, as a principal, this is like our Super Bowl. It’s great having people back, getting the kids back in the building. You know, we spent a week last week getting ready and it’s just refreshing to get the kids back and see their faces,” Lincoln Park Middle School Building Principal, Brian Kazmierczak says.

To ease the transition for students, the middle school has first week activities planned.