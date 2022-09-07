Garden Shop Prepares for the Fall Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the summer season coming to an end, one garden center is still green and blooming.

A+ Garden Center has two locations; one at Duluth’s Kenwood Super One Plaza, and their main spot in Pike Lake.

Owners have been transitioning both shops from summer to fall sales, meaning gardeners are leaving with more trees, shrubs, and fan-favorite indoor plants.

“It’s always a good time to get your plants, get them adapted to your house, so you can have some pretty greens and some clean air inside of your house in the winter when it’s so cold and yucky outside,” said Owner Tabatha Beier.

The Pike Lake Garden Center is open through the end of October, and the Kenwood location will close a few weeks earlier.