Minnesota State Fair Nearly Breaks Record For Attendance

MINNESOTA — After a couple years of COVID, it may be no surprise that Minnesotans were chomping at the bit to get to the horse barn, and the rest of the State Fair.

The fair that wrapped up Monday will go down as the 5th largest attendance in history.

Over 1.8 million people roamed the grounds looking for anything deep-fried or stuck on a stick.

The last day alone, Labor Day, almost 157,000 people showed up.

It was their last chance at a roller-coaster ride or to break a plate and win a stuffed animal. And there were plenty of live animals as well.

In fact the purple ribbon auction set 17 price records, and raised more than 1 million dollars for 4-H members.

And only 351 days, 3 hours and 42 minutes… until the start of next year’s fair.